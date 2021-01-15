Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) to “Buy”

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLIGF opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $942.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. Clinigen Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.30.

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clinigen Group (CLIGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.