Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ CPST opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Capstone Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.79.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at $497,694.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren Jamison bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $32,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,156 shares of company stock worth $34,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Capstone Turbine by 162.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Turbine (CPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.