Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) to Hold

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Akouos alerts:

Akouos stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. Akouos has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.46). On average, analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akouos (AKUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.