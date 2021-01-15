Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.35.

KIN opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 39,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $195,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 12.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 49.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 156.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 64,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

