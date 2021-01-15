Zacks Investment Research Lowers Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Hold

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of ICMB opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $68.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.64.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICMB. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

