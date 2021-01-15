Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) to Sell

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IKTSY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.61. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

