Zacks Investment Research Lowers Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

NYSE:ELVT opened at $4.37 on Monday. Elevate Credit has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $166.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Elevate Credit by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 346,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 39.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 205,023 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elevate Credit (ELVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.