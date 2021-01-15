Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EBC. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

