Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.08. 20,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,420. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,710,686.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,904,724 shares of company stock worth $438,069,186. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.