Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

CNR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at $998,519.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.