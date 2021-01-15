Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) to Hold

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLIGF remained flat at $$7.70 during trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $942.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Clinigen Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clinigen Group (CLIGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.