Zacks Investment Research Lowers Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AB InBev’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past six months on improving volume trends. During the third quarter of 2020, total organic volume improved 1.9%, reflecting a sequential gain from 17.1%-fall in the second quarter. Further, the company has been witnessing continued strength in the premiumization trend, which coupled with the company’s fundamental strength and continued resilience in the global beer category helped AB InBev to deliver better-than-expected results in the third quarter. Additionally, the company’s investment behind B2B platforms, e-commerce channels and digital marketing has accelerated in the past few months, which has been boosting growth. However, the company’s third-quarter top and bottom lines fell year over year on adverse impacts of pandemic. Higher cost of sales is also concerning.”

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,820. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $80.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.54, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 67.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,404 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,796 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 107.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.