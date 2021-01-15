Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Strong Sell

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $131.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Match Group’s dependence on Tinder to drive its top line is a major concern. Moreover, Tinder is labelled as a sexting/hook up app and could face hurdles, while trying to expand into other parts of the world. This may not bode well for the company’s top line. Further, a highly leveraged balance sheet and intensifying competition from other dating apps including the likes of Facebook Dating are persistent overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, Match Group is well-poised to benefit from increasing activity and engagement seen across its other apps like Hinge, Meetic, Pairs and OkCupid since the COVID-19 outbreak, especially across western markets. The company is also seeing rebound in propensity to pay, driven by robust uptake of video-enabled services to boost engagement amid the COVID-19 crisis.”

MTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

Match Group stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.12.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,446. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Match Group by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 64,947 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 954.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 28,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

