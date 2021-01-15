Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Sell

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $282.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 387.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 7.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 6.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

