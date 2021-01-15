Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) to Hold

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “
Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $622.59 million, a P/E ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $862,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
