Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) to Hold

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $622.59 million, a P/E ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $862,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

