Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) to Sell

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of LAND opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $363.46 million, a PE ratio of -125.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,418,000 after acquiring an additional 34,439 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 153,157 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

