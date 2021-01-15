Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $317.39 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.05.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 565,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 484,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 273.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 107,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

