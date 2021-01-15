Zacks: Brokerages Expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 21,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $58,806.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $286,428.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,799,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,882 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 67,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 924,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 93,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,379,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,834. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $752.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.11.

ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

