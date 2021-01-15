Zacks: Brokerages Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Post $1.37 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.24. Winnebago Industries posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

In related news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares in the company, valued at $852,256.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,061 shares of company stock worth $12,503,994. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

