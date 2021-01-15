Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. Stantec reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.62 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on STN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. Stantec has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1186 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stantec by 0.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Stantec by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Stantec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

