Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. Nutrien reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. 31,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,080. Nutrien has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.65, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 52.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

