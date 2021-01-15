Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $509.05 Million

Analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report $509.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.00 million and the highest is $510.50 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $719.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.79.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

