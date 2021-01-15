Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to post sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $5.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price target on KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of KBR traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,112. KBR has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -125.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 7,306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.