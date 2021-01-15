Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). DMC Global reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DMC Global.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,175. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $771.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14.

In related news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $33,981.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $745,511. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DMC Global by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in DMC Global by 400.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares during the last quarter.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.