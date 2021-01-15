Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.08). Canadian Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 14.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.3236 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

