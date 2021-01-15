Zacks: Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.28 Billion

Brokerages expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to announce $11.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.72 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $10.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $45.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.28 billion to $46.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $45.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.95 billion to $48.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $75.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,254,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,338,537. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

