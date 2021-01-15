Zacks: Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Cboe Global Markets also posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.42 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

CBOE stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.78. The company had a trading volume of 732,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $72.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.