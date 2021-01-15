Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.30 Million

Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to report sales of $30.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.60 million and the lowest is $30.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $120.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.82 million to $120.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $139.08 million, with estimates ranging from $136.90 million to $141.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

BRMK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.47. 675,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,034. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. This is an increase from Broadmark Realty Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 279.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 209,577 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $4,501,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.