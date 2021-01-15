Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.53. The company had a trading volume of 914,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,466. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,453. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,898. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

