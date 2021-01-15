Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $324.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post sales of $324.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.00 million and the lowest is $285.62 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $276.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

Shares of PEGA opened at $133.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.69. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $140.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.53 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,982 shares of company stock worth $2,238,313. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

