Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock remained flat at $$2.82 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,546. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.70. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

