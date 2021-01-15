Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Will Announce Earnings of $6.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) to report earnings of $6.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany posted earnings of ($6.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 207.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full-year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $45.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.61 EPS.

Y has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $615.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $602.31 and a 200 day moving average of $558.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.13 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95.

In related news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares in the company, valued at $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,889 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 265,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,166,000 after buying an additional 52,582 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 140,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,863,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

