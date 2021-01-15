Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 3,125 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALNY opened at $165.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $175.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.26.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.