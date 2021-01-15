Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Up 5.7%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.04. 506,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 208,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 552.51% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter.
About Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
