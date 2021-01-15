Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Up 5.7%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.04. 506,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 208,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 552.51% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of Yunhong CTI worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.