YETI (NYSE:YETI) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

YETI (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $69.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 99.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,745 shares in the company, valued at $24,814,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,938 shares of company stock worth $17,778,377 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.