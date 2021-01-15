XYO (XYO) 1-Day Volume Tops $7,667.00

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One XYO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $7,667.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00054830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.00425826 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,538.16 or 0.04100436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

