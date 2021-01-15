XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.74

Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.74 and traded as high as $40.49. XOMA shares last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 44,482 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,075,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,206.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $621,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,592.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,847. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in XOMA by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

