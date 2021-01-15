WPP TOKEN (WPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WPP TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $12,569.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.00382604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00038181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.52 or 0.04130839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012672 BTC.

About WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN (WPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.