World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells $28,570.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 200 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $28,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,535.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WRLD traded down $4.26 on Friday, reaching $141.05. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $151.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter worth $502,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2,365.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 145,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 132.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.