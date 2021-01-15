World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells $28,570.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 200 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $28,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,535.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of WRLD traded down $4.26 on Friday, reaching $141.05. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $151.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
