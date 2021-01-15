Work Service S.A. (WSE.L) (LON:WSE) Shares Gap Down to $55.00

Work Service S.A. (WSE.L) (LON:WSE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.00, but opened at $10.00. Work Service S.A. (WSE.L) shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 838.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.

Work Service S.A. (WSE.L) Company Profile (LON:WSE)

Work Service SA provides employment services in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers services, including temporary employment, HR consulting, recruitment, competency assessment, outplacement, personnel and payroll, professional, and outsourcing services. The company also provides jobs for students, graduates, retirees, and physically challenged; international jobs; career transition; temporary worker's guide; and loyalty programs, as well as database of workers, disabled workers, and employer support services.

