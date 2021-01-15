Woodcoin Price Down 3.8% Today (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $19,426.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,526.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.05 or 0.03243136 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.38 or 0.00392730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.19 or 0.01324904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.69 or 0.00556112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.44 or 0.00427526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.68 or 0.00284270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

