Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 344.4% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN WTT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.79. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 million.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

