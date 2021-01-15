Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) (TSE:WPK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) (TSE:WPK) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 26598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.10.

WPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.72.

Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) (TSE:WPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$280.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.7000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.44%.

Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding segment offers portion control and single-serve containers, plastic sheets, and custom and retort trays, as well as lidding products for food, pet food, beverage, dairy, and industrial and healthcare applications; and specialized printed packaging products to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, and cosmetic and personal care markets.

