Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.41

Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.41 and last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 5987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $588.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $104.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Willdan Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

