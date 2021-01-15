WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Up 143.9% in December

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, an increase of 143.9% from the December 15th total of 56,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN WYY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.80. 5,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,755. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.79 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on WYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Richard L. Todaro sold 26,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $269,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Holloway sold 24,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $280,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 547,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WidePoint by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

