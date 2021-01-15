Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Update

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the December 15th total of 466,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 571.3 days.

WTBCF stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25.

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

