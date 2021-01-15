Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Update

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the December 15th total of 466,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 571.3 days.
WTBCF stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25.
About Whitbread
Further Reading: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.