Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 619 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 525.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $63.36. 118,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,898. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.