Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Medtronic by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after purchasing an additional 718,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.80. 220,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,127. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

