Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 41.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 47,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $26.37. 405,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,465. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,936,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624 in the last 90 days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

