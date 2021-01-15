Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $36,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Newell Brands by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Newell Brands by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of NWL traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,564. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -93.84, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.